Fire at Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad

Thick smoke was seen billowing from the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad as fire personnel rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th February 2026 12:07 pm IST|   Updated: 7th February 2026 12:33 pm IST
Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad’s Nampally on Saturday, February 7, causing thick smoke to rise from the premises and drawing a large crowd to the spot.

Fire personnel rushed to the FSL building and carried out firefighting operations to control the blaze.

Visuals from the scene showed smoke engulfing parts of the building as officials and police personnel managed the situation.

Details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage were not immediately available.

Further information is awaited.

