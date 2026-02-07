Fire at Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Hyderabad’s Nampally on Saturday, February 7, causing thick smoke to rise from the premises and drawing a large crowd to the spot.

Fire personnel rushed to the FSL building and carried out firefighting operations to control the blaze.

Visuals from the scene showed smoke engulfing parts of the building as officials and police personnel managed the situation.

Details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage were not immediately available.

Further information is awaited.