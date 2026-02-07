Private bus catches fire near Keesara in Andhra Pradesh

All 39 passengers escaped unharmed after the Hyderabad–Vijayawada private bus caught fire on the Peralapadu–NSP Canal road in NTR district early Saturday.

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 7th February 2026 7:53 am IST
An image of fire used for representational purposes

Hyderabad: A private travel bus en route from Hyderabad to Vijayawada caught fire in the early hours of Saturday near Keesara on the Peralapadu–NSP Canal road in Kanchikacherla mandal.

The incident occurred when the bus, operated by a private travel company, suddenly went up in flames while passing through the stretch under the limits of the NTR district.

There were 39 passengers on board at the time of the fire. All of them managed to escape safely before the blaze intensified. No injuries were reported.

According to reports, the passengers noticed smoke emanating from the rear of the bus and immediately alerted the driver, who brought the vehicle to a halt.

The occupants were evacuated promptly, moments before the fire engulfed the bus.

NH staff rush to bring fire under control

National Highway staff rushed to the spot and worked swiftly to bring the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby areas or causing further damage. Fire and police personnel later inspected the scene.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, preliminary suspicion points to a possible technical or electrical malfunction. Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident.

Traffic movement on the road was temporarily disrupted but later restored after the burnt vehicle was cleared.

