No Centre clearance for Telangana projects: CM writes to Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, Feb 28, urged the Centre to approve projects worth 1.63 lakh crore in the state. In a letter to Union minister for mines and Secunderabad Lok Sabha MP G Kishan Reddy, the CM urged the latter to seek approval for the pending projects.

Revanth stressed that though there was a meeting held to discuss the Hyderabad Metro Phase-II proposals, however, there was no clearance. The Telangana CM further said that the metro projects for Chennai and Bengaluru have been approved. “Telangana proposed Musi River revitalization projects, including Godavari linkage and infrastructure upgrades, but the Centre has not supported them,” he added.

The Telangana CM also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is neglecting the Musi rejuvenation project while backing the Sabarmati and Ganga river projects. “Telangana has sought approvals for the Regional Ring Road, however, there are impediments to the project despite several meetings,” Revanth remarked.

The CM further said that the government has sought approval for a Greenfield Highway connecting Hyderabad’s dry port to Bandar Seaport in Andhra Pradesh, but there was no response.