No compromise on stipends to students: Telangana health minister

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday, April 21, said that the stipend for medical students shouldn’t be held back.

He stated that several complaints had been received against private medical colleges for not paying stipends on time or for paying the students and reclaiming the money. Narasimha warned that such practices affect students’ education, and strict action would be taken if necessary.

The minister said that doctors from Telangana are globally reputed and many now lead top healthcare institutions abroad. He credited the quality of medical education in the state for this achievement.

However, he expressed concern over reports that some private colleges use ghost faculty, showing names of teachers who do not work there. He said this is a serious issue and the government will act tough against colleges that lower education standards.

At a review meeting regarding quality of education, faculty, student attendance, fee structures and compliance with National Medical Commission (NMC) regulations.

He asked all teaching hospitals attached to these colleges to follow the Clinical Establishments Act properly. He also warned colleges not to pressure students for extra or advanced fees.

Narasimha assured that the government will talk to the NMC about the concerns raised by colleges and try to find solutions.