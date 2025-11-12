No connection with doctors behind Delhi blast: Al Falah University

Haryana: With authorities linking the accused doctors involved in the Delhi blast to Al Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana, the University has responded, stating that they do not have any connection with the arrested doctors.

Following the incriminating allegations against it, the University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Bhupinder Kaur Anand, said in an official statement that they were “deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place and condemn the same,” regarding the blast near Red Fort metro station that took 13 lives.

“We have also learnt that two of our doctors have been detained by the Investigating Agencies,” the statement read. The VC added that they wanted to “make it clear that the University has no connection with the said persons apart from them being working in their official capacities with the University.”

We wish to make it clear that the University has no connection with the said persons apart from them working in their official capacities with the University. Al Falah says “no such chemical” or material was being used, stored, or handled within the University premises. The… pic.twitter.com/ZuBv2tyq8K — IANS (@ians_india) November 12, 2025

Search operations led to Al Falah University

The Haryana police, along with the Jammu and Kashmir police, had begun search operations before the blast and expanded their operations, which had led them to the university associated with suspects, where arms and explosives were stored.

Their decision to distance themselves from the ‘white-collar terror module’ spanning Haryana, J&K, and Uttar Pradesh came after the police investigations led to explosives and inflammable material found in rented rooms of one of the doctors arrested. However, the rooms were not part of the university complex and were rented outside.

A total of 2,900 kg of explosives and inflammable material were found in Dr Muzammil Ganaie’s room, who was arrested before the blast on October 30.

Meanwhile, Dr Umar Nabi, who was driving the car bearing Haryana registration that exploded, was also working at the university as an assistant professor.

As rapid news spread alleging that the University’s laboratories were also used in storing explosives used in the blast, the University reacted, saying, “It is hereby clarified that no such chemical or material, as is being alleged by certain platforms, is being used, stored, or handled within the University premises.”

The statement reiterated that the facilities are used “solely and exclusively” for the academic and training purposes of the university’s MBBS students.

Located in Haryana’s Dhauj, approximately 45 km from the Red Fort, it was established by the Haryana Legislative Assembly under the Haryana Private Universities Act. It became a university in 2014 and started managing its medical college in 2019.

With the doctors taken into custody, the university has been under severe scrutiny since the November 10 blast.

University stands with nation

The university further added that they wanted to make it “loud and clear that as a responsible institution, we stand in solidarity with the nation and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the unity, peace, and security of our country.”

They also confirmed that the University is fully cooperating with the investigation authorities “to enable them to arrive at a logical, fair, and conclusive determination in the matter pertaining to national security.”