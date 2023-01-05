No Criminality Found In Zubair’s 2020 tweet: Delhi Police Tells HC

A respite for Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair as the Delhi police informed the Delhi High Court that no criminality was found regarding a tweet that Zubair posted in August 2020.

The Delhi police further maintained that the fact checker’s name was not mentioned in the FIR. Zubair was booked under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

The court asked the Delhi police to submit the said chargesheet on March 2.

About the case

In 2020, Mohammed Zubair tweeted sharing a profile picture of a user named Jagdeeh Singh and asked if it was appropriate for the latter to reply in derogatory language using a profile picture figuring his granddaughter. Zubair had blurred the child’s image.

“Hello Jagdeeh Singh, Does your cute granddaughter know about your part-time job of abusing people on social media? I suggest you change your profile pic,” Zubair tweeted.

A heavily offended Singh filed several police complaints against Zubair accusing him of cyber sexual harassment of his granddaughter.

The Delhi police booked Zubair under the POCSO Act Section 509 B (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 67A of the IT Act.