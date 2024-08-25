‘No Dalit, Adivasi in Miss India list, I checked,’ says Rahul Gandhi

The former Congress chief said that without the participation of "90 per cent" of its people, the country cannot operate.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th August 2024 8:14 am IST
In pics - Monsoon session of Parliament: 31 - 07 - 2024
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives for the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

Prayagraj: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he checked the list of former Miss India but found no Dalit, tribal, or OBC among the winners.

Gandhi made the remark during a ‘Samvidhan Samman Sammelan’ here, while pressing for a nationwide “caste census”.

The former Congress chief said that without the participation of “90 per cent” of its people, the country cannot operate.

“I have checked the list of Miss India, which did not have any Dalit, Adivasi (tribal) or OBC women. Some will talk about cricket or Bollywood. No one will show the cobbler or plumber. Even top anchors in the media are not from the 90 per cent,” he said.

“They will say Modiji embraced someone and we have become superpower. How have we become superpower when 90 per cent people has no participation?” he asked, attacking the mainstream media of the country.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also alleged that the BJP might say that he was trying to divide the country with his demand of a caste census.

“We want to now how many in institutions, corporates, Bollywood, Miss India are from the 90 per cent. I am only saying that 90 per cent did not have ‘bhagidari’ and this should be checked,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th August 2024 8:14 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button