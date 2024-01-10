No deadline for Praja Palana in Telangana? Know what Dy CM says

Hyderabad: Since January 6, individuals who did not submit Praja Palana forms in Telangana were worried, thinking they had missed the deadline. However, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s statement provided relief to them.

Vikramarka stated that Praja Palana is an ongoing process, and the government welcomes representations from the public throughout the year.

His remarks came in response to accusations of applications being discarded on roads in some areas.

Although, earlier, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumar stated that Praja Palana would occur every four months, Vikramarka’s statement cleared that there is no deadline for submission of the forms in Telangana.

Addressing inquiries about the Rythu Bandhu scheme, Vikramarka noted that the government has initiated the phased crediting of amounts into the accounts of farmers. The initial phase, involving farmers with one-acre land holdings, has already been completed, and the subsequent phase, encompassing those with two-acre holdings, is set to conclude shortly.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), D. Ronald Rose, has issued orders to suspend M. Mahender, the superintendent of the tax section in Hayatnagar Circle. The suspension comes in response to Mahender’s failure to oversee the transportation of application forms received under the Praja Palana program.

Under Praja Palana, over 1.25 crore application forms were submitted in the entire Telangana. Out of them, 13.7 lakhs are from Hyderabad alone.

After the program’s conclusion on January 6, the state government initiated the online application upload process, setting a deadline of January 17.