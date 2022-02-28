No discrimination on religious grounds in jobs, asserts Khan, advisor to TS

J.S. Ifthekhar

Hyderabad: Minorities in India may face a rough patch sometimes, but when it comes to securing jobs there is no discrimination on the basis of religion and cast. Talent and educational capabilities are enough to see one through at all levels, said A.K. Khan, Advisor on Minority Affairs to Telangana State, Secretary to Government on Minority Affairs.

Addressing the convocation of Azan International School here on Saturday evening, he said challenges were there to test one’s capabilities. Those who overcome them with grit and determination nothing would stop them to realise their dreams.

Dr. Yousuf Azam, Chairman, Azan School, presided. Dr. Nayyar Frozan, Secretary-Correspondent, and Masood Ahmed, Principal, chaired the meeting. Chartered Accountant Karishma Gulzar, Maria Tabasuum of Madina Educational Society, Dr. Ifthekhar Ahmed, Secretary, MESCO and Syed Sajid Ali of Iqra Mission School were among those who graced the occasion.

Khan, who carefully listened to the speeches of students, complimented the school faculty, administration and parents and said because of their efforts the community was getting talented students, an asset for the future. Giving examples, he said the society always recognised and appreciated capabilities. Those who faced challenges and overcame them emerged successful. Nothing was difficult to surmount if one had the resolve and commitment, he reiterated.

In this connection, Khan referred to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and said a day before Russia was determined to wipe out Ukraine. But the very next day it changed its position and was now ready for talks. Khan expressed happiness that the students of Azan School were getting the best of the both worlds – duniya and akhirat (the world and hereafter).

He told students, who had completed 12th class that they were now at a crucial stage in life where their decision would make or mar their future. “Strive hard and carve out a place for yourself and then pay back to the society”, he said.

Dr. Yousuf Azam threw light on the objectives behind establishment of the Azan School and said the idea was to help students succeed in their chosen field and make them responsible citizens.

Earlier, Dr. Frozan welcomed the guests while Masood Ahmed presented the report. Maria Tabassum and Karishma Gulzar gave away mementos to 22 girls and 12 boys. Some boys and girls displayed their oratorial skills and spoke about the good time they had on the campus. Karishma Gulzar said she was working as a chartered accountant with international companies while adhering to hijab. She met important people and never faced any problem on account of the veil. She advised the girl students to stick to their customs and traditions come what may.