No dowry harassment case against in-laws without evidence: Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ruled that a dowry harassment case filed against in-laws based solely on allegations, without any concrete evidence, is not valid. The court stated that clear evidence of harassment must be presented.

The ruling came in response to a petition filed by a 74-year-old couple from Maharashtra, Govindprasad and his wife Usha Sharma, who sought to quash a case registered against them by their daughter-in-law. They argued that the case was a retaliatory action against their son.

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi, after examining the records, stated that there was no evidence to prove that the petitioners had harassed the daughter-in-law. The court observed that the case against the in-laws seemed to be an attempt to pressure the husband through his parents.

“Merely making allegations without any supporting evidence is not enough to proceed with a criminal case,” Justice Sridevi noted. “The petitioners are elderly, and the allegations against them are vague and unsubstantiated.”

The court concluded that allowing the case to continue would be an abuse of the legal process and ordered the quashing of the case against Govindprasad and Usha Sharma.