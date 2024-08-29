No drinking water supply in several areas of Hyderabad for a day

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has notified interruption in drinking water supply in certain areas of Hyderabad, due to pipeline shifting work by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for drainage construction near Church Gate, Balapur Road.

According to HMWSSB, there will be no water supply or supply with low water pressure for 24 hours from 9 pm, Friday, August 30 to 9 PM, Saturday, August 31.

Also Read Citizens question police for ‘excessive’ monitoring in Old City

Areas in Hyderabad that will experience drinking water supply disruption

In Riyasath Nagar, drinking water supply at Raja Narasimha Colony, Indra Nagar, Pisal Banda, Dargah Buranshahi, Gazi-Millat, GM Chowni, Lalitha Bagh, Uppuguda, DMRL, DLRL, Garrison Engg -1 & 2, DRDO, Midhani, Owaisi Hospital, BDL, CRPF, and Kendriya Vidyalaya, will be disrupted.

In the Saidabad area, drinking water supply at Hasnabad, Khalanda Nagar, Santhosh Nagar Old Colony and New Colony, Yadagiri Kaman Opposite area, MIGH, HIGH, LIGH Colonies, Fahaba Masjid, Maruthi Nagar, Pochamma Gadda, and Hanuman Tailor Galli will be disrupted.

In the Sahebnagar area water supply at Baba Nagar, Maqbool Nagar, GM Nagar and Quadri Colony will be disrupted.

Disruptions in June, July

Last month, the drinking water supply was disrupted in several areas of Hyderabad on July 4 due to repair work at the Peddapur and Kandi substations.

The water supply was disrupted in areas that fall under the Lingampally, Borabanda, and Shaikpet reservoirs, as well as Manikonda, Narsingi, Manchirevula, and Moosapet. Additionally, low water pressure was seen in Erragadda, Jubilee Hills, Somajiguda, KPHB, Hydernagar, and other areas.

In June, the drinking water supply was disrupted in several areas of Hyderabad on June 26 and 27 due to urgent repairs on the NRV valve of the second pump at the Kondapur pump house, part of the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Scheme Phase-II.