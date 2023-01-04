No filter, max sunshine: 5 sun-kissed photos of Bollywood celebs to brighten up your day

Sun is the utmost filter that brighten pictures of everyone. Beautiful, gleaming sunlight enhances the beauty of several divas of Bollywood. So let’s take a look at the sun-kissed photos.

Kriti Sanon

The ‘Adipurush’ ctor struck a pose looking toward the sun and keeping her eyes closed. Kriti could be seen dressed in a printed monokini. She opted for beachy wavy hair to complement her look. Kriti accessorized her look with a hat and matching bag.

Alia Bhatt

A new mommy in town never fails to impress fans with her pictures. She is often seen embracing her natural beauty. Alia often posted sun-kissed photos.

Karisma Kapoor

No filter needed for this diva. No makeup look enhances the features and beautiful eye colour of Karisma.

Kareena Kapoor

In this picture, Kareena is seen basking in the sunshine. See how she flaunts her red cheeks and wavy hair.

Mira Rajput Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor’s wife is often seen cherishing the sunlight and never miss the chance to capture that beauty through the lens. In the picture, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in that subtle makeup and classy white shirt.