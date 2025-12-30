No govt accommodation for Dhankhar 5 months after quitting as VP

On August 22, Dhankhar wrote to the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, requesting an official residence entitled to former vice presidents.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th December 2025 2:21 pm IST
Former India Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar
Former India Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar

New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar, who quit as vice president in July, is yet to be provided with an official residence, people close to him said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Citing health reasons, Dhankhar quit as the vice president on July 21, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament this year.

Weeks later, in September, he vacated the Vice President’s Enclave, the official residence of the vice president, and moved to a private farmhouse in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur area.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The farmhouse in the Gadaipur area of Chhatarpur belongs to INLD leader Abhay Chautala.

On August 22, Dhankhar wrote to the Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, requesting an official residence entitled to former vice presidents.

“But so far, he has not been provided with an accommodation he is entitled to,” a person close to him pointed out.

Memory Khan Seminar

As a former vice president, Dhankhar is entitled to a pension of nearly Rs 2 lakh per month, a type VIII bungalow, one personal secretary, one additional personal secretary, one personal assistant, one physician, one nursing officer, and four personal attendants.

After a former vice president dies, his or her spouse is entitled to a smaller type VII house.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 30th December 2025 2:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button