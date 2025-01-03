No Haleem on day 1 of Numaish 2025, so when is it coming?

Hyderabad: The much-awaited 84th All India Industrial Exhibition aka Numaish 2025, is set to begin today, January 3, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurating the grand event.

Every year, Hyderabadis eagerly wait for this vibrant exhibition, not just for its diverse shopping options and festive atmosphere, but also for the irresistible Haleem — a culinary icon of the city.

For many visitors, the first stop at Numaish is always a bowl of steaming Haleem. However, those attending the exhibition today will have to wait just a little more. Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohammed Abdul Mohsi, Managing Director of Pista House confirmed that their stall will start serving Haleem from January 4, a day after the exhibition’s launch.

Image Source: X

The demand for Haleem at Numaish is very huge, often resulting in being sold out by 10 or 10:30 PM. So make sure you grab it before that. From tomorrow, Pista House is all set to delight its fans, serving their signature dish daily.

Haleem iconic dish, a culinary masterpiece synonymous with the city’s rich heritage, finds its way back onto menus with the onset of this exhibition.

Well, it is no wrong to say that Numaish marks the unofficial beginning of Haleem season, drawing food lovers from all corners to indulge in its unmatched flavors.