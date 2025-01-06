No HMPV cases reported in AP so far: Officials inform CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday, January 6, held a teleconference with the top health officials in the state, on alert of the spread of the Human metapneumovirus disease in the southern state of Karnataka, and reviewed AP’s preparedness.

In the meeting, the officials informed the Andhra CM that no HMPV cases were reported from any part of the state. He asked the officials to keep a vigil on those who come to the State from other parts of the country and conduct necessary tests wherever needed.

The Chief Minister gave clear directions to the officials of the Medical and Health Department to be vigilant and take all the necessary preventive measures.

Andhra Pradesh health minister Satya Kumar and the senior officers from the department participated in the teleconference.

Also Read ICMR detects 2 cases of HMPV in Karnataka with no travel history: Centre

ICMR detects 2 cases of HMPV virus in Karnataka

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has detected two cases of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka with no travel history, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The HMPV infections were detected via routine surveillance in a 3-month-old girl and an 8-month-old boy in Bengaluru.

The infection was identified after the children were admitted to Bengaluru’s Baptist Hospital. Both children had a history of bronchopneumonia — a form of pneumonia, a lung infection. Bronchopneumonia affects both the alveoli in the lungs and the bronchi.

“Both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, as part of ICMR’s ongoing

Also Read Two children test positive for HMPV in Chennai, recovering

efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country,” the health ministry statement said.

The ministry noted that while the baby girl “has been discharged”, the baby boy “is now recovering”.

“It is important to note that neither of the affected patients have any history of international travel,” the Ministry said.

HMPV is already in circulation globally, including in India, and cases of respiratory illnesses associated with HMPV have been reported in various countries, particularly China.

“Union Health Ministry is monitoring the situation through all available surveillance channels,” it said noting that, “there has been no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in the country”.

The Ministry stated that “ICMR will continue to track trends in HMPV circulation throughout the year”.

Meanwhile, it also reiterated that “India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses and public health interventions can be deployed promptly if needed”.

HMPV was first discovered in 2001 and is part of the Pneumoviridae family along with the Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The symptoms commonly associated with HMPV include cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.