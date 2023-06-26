No hustle bustle in Srinagar’s largest sacrificial animal mandi

Srinagar: For the first time in the recent past, Srinagar’s largest sacrificial Animal Mandi in the Eidgah area of Srinagar city is no longer abuzz with trade, the market which would once witness a huge rush ahead of Eid-Ul-Adha has no to few customers this Eid.

Ghulam Qadir (55) a mutton dealer who hails from the Kupwara area of North Kashmir said that I have never seen such a bad situation in my 20 years of experience. “I would usually sell 30-40 sheep in two days but this year it is different. I have been here in Eidgah for the last 3 days and could only sell 12 sheep so far.”

While another mutton dealer, Aqib Maznoor (30) said that the market is down “I have been selling sacrificial animals for the last 13 years and have never seen such a low market ever. We are selling animals but at a very low pace.”

A decade, the markets would be set up before a month, but now even people buy sacrificial animals just 2-3 days before Eid. Some of the locals who had come to buy sacrificial animals said.

General Secretary of Mutton Dealers Association Mehraj-ud-Din said to a local news agency during an interview that “adequate livestock is available at present, but the fact is that the mandis and markets in this regard are being set up in the last 6-7 days here.”

“Almost 80 percent of the people prefer to buy sacrificial animals in the last week and thus the markets in this regard are being set up in the last week,” he added.

Photo: Muzamil Bhat

Photo: Muzamil bhat

Photo: Muzamil Bhat