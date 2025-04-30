No increase in power tariffs for 2025-26, says Telangana ERC

Hyderabad: There will be no increase in electricity tariffs for any category of consumers in Telangana for the financial year 2025-26, the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) announced on Monday.

The decision came after the Southern and Northern Power Distribution Companies (TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL) filed petitions on January 28 under Section 64 of the Electricity Act, 2003. They had projected an Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) of Rs.65,849.74 crore.

However, the Commission approved a reduced ARR of Rs.58,628.09 crore. TGERC Chairman, Dr Justice Devaraju Nagarjun, explained that the Commission uses its own methodology to arrive at realistic estimates, particularly as DISCOMs tend to overstate agricultural power usage.

Dr Nagarjun warned that if high electricity consumption continues, Telangana may face a power shortage by 2030. He urged consumers to use electricity responsibly, stressing that future measures such as tariff hikes or greater reliance on renewable energy may be needed—but increasing tariffs would put a burden on ordinary citizens.

Regarding the revenue gap, TGERC approved Rs.13,122.04 crore for the DISCOMs and Rs.377.37 crore for the Central Electricity Supply Scheme (CESS), compared to the proposed gaps of Rs.20,151 crore and Rs.446.21 crore, respectively.

Other key decisions include an increase in the contracted load limit for LT-IX electric vehicle (EV) charging stations from 56 kW/75 HP to 150 kW/201 HP. Grid Support Charges were fixed at Rs.18.48 per kW per month, which is lower than the Rs.20.04 proposed.