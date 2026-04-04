No infiltration: Uttarakhand CM Dhami hints at population control law

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday, April 4, indicated that the state government might be initiating a population control law to curb “infiltration” and ensure the state’s values remain intact.

This comes as Uttarakhand implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in January 2025, becoming the first state in India to put the law into effect.

Now, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government is hinting at controlling the population to preserve the state’s cultural and social foundations.

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“Our focus is to ensure that the state’s cultural values remain intact and that there is no infiltration. After the historic implementation of the UCC, we are now discussing and deliberating on further legislative measures, including population control, to ensure the state’s sustainable growth,” the chief minister stated.

The issue first gained momentum at a recent Assembly session when BJP MLA Shiv Arora demanded a population control law. The proposal received support from several legislators, prompting the government to consider it.

Maanveer Chauhan, BJP state media in-charge, said the move is not targeted against a specific community. “The intent is developmental – to reduce pressure on limited resources. We are consulting experts and stakeholders before taking a decision,” he said.

Political analysts looking at the move in the context of the upcoming Assembly elections in 2027 observed that the population control debate can be the BJP’s broader strategy to secure its core voter base.