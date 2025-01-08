Inter first year exams likely to be removed in AP

In a groundbreaking move, the Andhra Pradesh Education Department has announced a proposal to remove first year inter exams starting from the 2025-26 academic year.

This decision aims to reduce academic stress on students while aligning the curriculum with national standards.

Major reforms in intermediate education

The state government’s proposal which was announced by Kritika Shukla, Secretary of the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is focuses on conducting examinations only for the second year.

This shift is designed to help students transition more smoothly into the Intermediate curriculum and concentrate better on their studies.

Additionally, the first year syllabus will now align with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) framework. This change will ensure that students in Andhra Pradesh receive a standardized education on par with their peers across the country so that they can be prepared effectively for competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

The reforms also include a revamp of textbooks and syllabi that have remained unchanged for years. By modernizing these resources, the Board aims to provide students with updated content that caters to current academic and examination requirements.

Stakeholders, including students, parents, and educators, have been invited to share their feedback on these changes until January 26, 2025.