‘No Israeli embassy safe anymore,’ warns top Iran general

Iranian Supreme Leader’s advisor for military affairs, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, has warned that Israeli embassies are no longer “safe” in the world following the Israeli attack on the Tehran consulate in Damascus.

This came in a speech on Sunday, April 7, during a memorial service for those killed in the Israeli attack.

Safavi said, “None of the embassies of the Zionist regime are safe anymore,” recalling that 27 embassies of the regime were closed as of Saturday, April 6, including in Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and Turkey,” the ISNA News Agency reported.

He criticized the US and other countries supporting the Israeli regime for not condemning the Zionist attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus until Saturday.

یحیی رحیم‌صفوی: ما اسرائیلی‌ها را انسان نمی‌شناسیم!



پاسدار یحیی رحیم صفوی مشاور عالی علی خامنه‌ای، یکشنبه ۱۹ فروردین، در مراسم یادبود کشته‌شدگان سپاه پاسداران در دمشق، ادعا کرده تهدید رهبر جمهوری اسلامی مبنی بر «پاسخ پشمیان‌کننده» به اسرائیل باعث فرار هزاران یهودی از مناطق مرزی… pic.twitter.com/xTXAVySKJh — KayhanLondon کیهان لندن (@KayhanLondon) April 7, 2024

Safavi further stated that Israeli settlers are living in fear due to the reckless attack on Iran’s consulate, dreaming of dying every night.

On Monday, April 1, Israel conducted a raid on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, resulting in the deaths of 13 people, including seven IRGC members.

Among them is the commander of Iranian military operations in Syria and Lebanon, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, and his deputy Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi.

A senior Iranian military official at Zahedi’s funeral in Iran affirmed Tehran’s commitment to retaliate against the consulate attack, aiming to cause maximum damage.

The Damascus attack occurred amid rising Middle East tensions, with Iran and Tehran-backed militant groups clashing with Israel and the US since the October 7, 2023 war with Hamas.