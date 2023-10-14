No issue is isolated now: LS Speaker Om Birla

The Lok Sabha speaker also handed over the P20 presidency to the president of Brazil's Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Cesar Pereira de Lira.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th October 2023 5:00 pm IST
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla with his Singapore counterpart

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said no issue can be viewed in isolation, particularly in an interconnected world, even as the G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) saw leaders raising the West Asia conflict and other geo-political issues.

In his closing statement at the P20 Summit, Birla noted that some members mentioned significant global challenges and recent geopolitical developments during the two-day deliberations that concluded here on Saturday.

He said several members moved away from the agenda of development listed for deliberations and raised matters related to global challenges and economic issues.

“Many members mentioned the situation in West Asia, while some others talked about strengthening multi-lateralism, the need to encourage international trade and the need for resilient supply chains,” he said.

“I have noted these references carefully. In today’s inter-connected world, we cannot look at any issue in isolation,” Birla said, adding that he welcomed these additional comments.

The Lok Sabha speaker said paragraph 27 of the joint statement adopted at the summit talked about pursuing parliamentary diplomacy for promoting international peace and supporting a peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes.

“We will continue to engage in parliamentary diplomacy and dialogue in relevant fora as a catalyst for promoting international peace, prosperity and harmony, including supporting the peaceful resolution of conflicts and disputes,” the joint statement adopted on Friday read.

Birla said the adoption of the joint statement has strengthened the P20 process.

“I am confident that your valuable thoughts and inputs on sustainable development goals, green energy, women-led development and digital public infrastructure will further strengthen the G20 mechanism to ensure human-centric development,” he said.

The Lok Sabha speaker also handed over the P20 presidency to the president of Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Cesar Pereira de Lira.

Brazil will hold the G20 presidency next year.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
