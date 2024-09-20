No lathicharge near Charminar says Hyderabad CP

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Friday, September 20 said that there was no lathi charge near the Charminar during Milad-un-Nabi procession on September 19.

He further said, “The fire broke out because of firecrackers and spread to the diesel tank next to it. The police did not resort to any lathi charge and brought the fire under control.”

The commissioner appealed to the people not to believe the “rumours” of the lathi charge during the procession.

The incident occurred when sparks from firecrackers landed on a generator set up for the DJ sound system, leading to flames suddenly erupting. Police and fire brigade personnel were present at the scene, and they quickly brought the fire under control, preventing further damage.

However, videos emerged on social media where police officials were seen using their lathis at the youth and barricading the entrance to the Charminar.

According to the police, it was done to control and protect the the fire which broke out from the sound system from a mini truck, the police was barricading the area to protect and cordon the area.