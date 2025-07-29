No leader of any country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor, asserts PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, July 29, affirmed in the Lok Sabha that no leader of any country asked India to stop Operation Sindoor but lamented that while the nation got support from the entire world, the Congress and its allies could not stand behind the valour of the nation’s soldiers.

Responding to the two-day debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor in the Lower House, he said no country in the world stopped India from taking action in its defence against terrorism.

The comments by the prime minister come amid repeated questions by the Opposition about why US President Donald Trump announced the “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, reminded the House that Trump has claimed “29 times” that he brought about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“If Modi ji has even 50 percent of the courage that Indira Gandhi had, then clearly he must say in Parliament that ‘Donald Trump, you are a liar, that you did not make a ceasefire and that we did not lose any planes,'” he said in the House.

US Vice Prez warned me of Pak attacks: Modi

Modi told the House that “On May 9th night, US Vice President (JD Vance) tried to reach out to me 3-4 times, but I was busy with meetings with the armed forces.”

#WATCH | PM Modi says, "On the night of 9th May, the Vice President of America tried to talk to me. He tried for an hour, but I was in a meeting with my army, so I could not pick up his call. Later, I called him back. The Vice President of America told me on the phone that… pic.twitter.com/OvQblROkft — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

“When I returned the call, the US Vice President warned me of a big attack from Pakistan. I told him that if Pakistan attacks India, our attack would be much bigger as we will respond to bullets with cannons,” he said.

Modi asserted that no leader of any country asked India to stop the operation.

The prime minister said Pakistani airbases hit by India “are still in ICU” and the masterminds of the April 22 terror attack continue to have sleepless nights.

‘Will not bow down to nuclear threats’

The prime minister noted that India called out Pakistan’s nuclear bluff and showed the world that “we will not bow down to nuclear blackmail”.

“Our operations range from Sindoor to Sindhu (Indus Waters Treaty)… Pakistan knows they have to pay a huge price for any misadventure. Terror attacks were launched earlier and the masterminds of attacks knew nothing would happen, but now they know India will come for them.”

PM Modi said drones and missiles made in India exposed the capabilities of Pakistani arms and ammunition during the military operation.

“The world saw the strength of self-reliant India during Operation Sindoor. We destroyed terror sites deep inside Pakistan within 22 minutes to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack,” he said.

#OperationSindoor | PM Narendra Modi says, "Armed Forces were given a free hand. They were told to decide the when, where and how…We are proud that terrorists were punished, and it was such a punishment that the terrorist masterminds have sleepless nights even to this day." pic.twitter.com/2DD1pSjYSD — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

Modi noted that Pakistan had some inkling of Indian action and had started issuing nuclear threats, but could do nothing when terror targets were hit.

Congress speaks for Pakistan: Modi

“The Congress and its allies have unfortunately become spokespersons of Pakistani propaganda. India is becoming self-reliant, but Congress is now dependent on Pakistan for issues. The entire country is amazed to see Congress give a clean chit to Pakistan and sing the same tune as theirs.

PM Modi said, “It (Pahalgam attack) was a conspiracy to instigate riots in India and the country’s unity foiled that attempt. When I speak of this Parliament session being a Vijayotsav (celebration of victory), it is of destroying the headquarters of terror.”

“I stand here to make a case for India, and to show a mirror to those who do not understand this. I had said that we will teach the terrorists and their masters a befitting lesson which will be beyond their imagination.

“We have complete trust in the capabilities of our armed forces and they were given a free hand to respond. The armed forces taught them such a lesson that the masters of terrorism are still losing their sleep over it,” he added.

“No country in the world has stopped India from any action in its defence against terrorism. Only three countries spoke in favour of Pakistan at the UN.

“India got support from the entire world, but it is unfortunate that the Congress did not support the valour of our soldiers. Congress leaders targeted me for political gains, but their frivolous statements ended up discouraging our brave soldiers,” he said.