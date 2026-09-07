No leave for TGSPDCL staff during Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad

Standby generators will be available in every pandal, procession route, and immersion centre.

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Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad
(FILE PHOTO) People prepare to immerse idols of Lord Ganesha at Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: No routine leave for TGSPDCL staff during the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad, which begins on September 14 and concludes on September 25.

Managing Director of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL), Jitesh V Patil, instructed all officials and staff to remain vigilant 24×7 and coordinate between substations and control rooms. “You can plan a 30-minute break, but citizen safety is our priority during the festive season,” he stressed.

The board has stationed senior officials at key locations, including Tank Bund, NTR Marg, Sanjeevaiah Park, Saroornagar Tank, IDL Cheruvu, Charminar Control Room, Banjara Hills, Medchal, Habsiguda, Cyberabad, Rajendranagar, Hyderabad Central and Secunderabad.

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With large pandals across the city, the power board has deployed 24-hour control rooms and emergency response teams for an uninterrupted supply. Standby generators will be available in every pandal, procession route, and immersion centre.

Officials should routinely check for malfunctions, loose wires, fuel stocks and voltage levels, height of overhead lines and hanging tree branches to prevent accidents during idol processions. In case of an outage, backup power will be available.

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