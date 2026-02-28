India is full of unique places from royal palaces and buzzing cities to peaceful hill villages hidden in nature. But did you know there is a village in our country where honesty is protected by tradition, nature is treated like family, and even plucking a flower is illegal?

In today’s world, where trust feels rare and security systems are common, imagine a place where shops function without supervision and a mini library stays open without anyone guarding it. Sounds surprising, right? This place truly exists, Khonoma.

Located about 20 km from Kohima in Nagaland, Khonoma is widely known as India’s most honest village and also celebrated as Asia’s first green village also known as warriors village too. It is also famous for its traditional, sustainable agricultural practices followed for generations.

The Moral Code Behind the Honesty

The secret lies in Kenyu, a traditional code of conduct of the Angami Naga community. There are 154 Kenyu that act like a moral constitution, guiding ethics, social behaviour, and environmental care. People believe dishonesty or harming nature can bring misfortune.

Because of Kenyu, houses are often left unlocked. “Self-payment shops” are common, where customers take items and leave exact money. There is even an open mini library functioning without supervision and books are returned honestly.

From Hunters to Conservation Champions

Khonoma was once a hunters and warriors village. Hunting was part of life for generations. But about 27 years ago, villagers made a powerful decision: they completely banned hunting.

In 1998, they established the Khonoma Nature Conservation and Tragopan Sanctuary, a community-protected forest spread across nearly 20 square kilometres. The sanctuary protects forests and rare species like the Blyth’s tragopan bird. Today, even plucking flowers unnecessarily is not allowed.

Green Living and Sustainable Farming

Khonoma is known for organic farming. Villagers practise both jhum (shifting cultivation) and scenic terrace farming, maintaining soil fertility and ecological balance. Clean drinking water is freely available for all.

Visitors must hire a local guide for Rs.100 per person compulsory. This small fee supports the community and ensures respect for village rules.

Women Preserving Culture

The women of Khonoma create bamboo handicrafts, weave colourful Naga dresses and shawls, and make handmade jewellery, sold at minimal prices.

How to reach this village from Hyderabad?

Hyderabad to Dimapur (by flight/train) to Kohima (by cab) to Khonoma (by local taxi).

So next time someone says trust is disappearing, you can ask, did you know about Khonoma?