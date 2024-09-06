No loud music, alcohol, lotteries, Hyderabad police on Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, Hyderabad Police have issued a set of strict guidelines to ensure safe and peaceful celebrations. The advisory includes a ban on loud music and the use of speakers after 10 p.m., along with restrictions on lotteries, alcohol consumption, and political or provocative speeches in pandals.

Organizers have been instructed not to erect any permanent structures for idol installations. Idols must not be placed on roads or pavements, ensuring public spaces remain accessible.

Temporary pandals are required to be secure, with strong structures, tarpaulin-covered roofs, and safe electrical connections. Continuous monitoring via CCTV cameras is mandatory to maintain safety and security.

The use of Plaster of Paris (POP) idols has been strictly prohibited for immersion in Hussain Sagar and other natural water bodies. Organizers are directed to carry out idol immersions only in designated baby ponds to prevent environmental damage.

Additionally, volunteers must be present at all times at pandals, and any unlawful activities, including gambling and alcohol consumption, are strictly forbidden.

These guidelines aim to ensure that the festivities are conducted in a manner that respects both public order and the environment.