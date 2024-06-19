No major disease outbreaks, Haj 2024 a success: Saudi health min

In a significant development, Saudi Arabia Health Minister Fahd Al-Jalajel announced that Haj 2024 have been a great success, with no major disease outbreaks reported, the Saudi Gazette reported.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, the minister stated that the ministry’s health plans for the Haj season (1445 AH) were enforced successfully. He noted that despite the huge number of pilgrims, there were no reports of any disease outbreaks during this year’s Haj.

The minister while expressing his gratitude to the Saudi leadership informed that the collaborative efforts of various healthcare entities are ensuring the well-being of pilgrims.

He said that the health plans involved extensive resources, including 189 well-equipped hospitals, health centres, and mobile clinics with a combined capacity exceeding 6,500 beds. Over 40,000 medical, technical, and administrative staff, as well as volunteers, were deployed to provide care.

Additionally, three mobile medical warehouses are strategically positioned across the holy sites.

“The ministry served over 3,90,000 pilgrims, performing more than 28 open-heart surgeries, 720 cardiac catheterizations, and 1,169 dialysis sessions and provided virtual consultations approximate to 5,800 pilgrims for heat-related illnesses”, Fahad Al-Jalajel said.

Pertinently, around 1.8 million pilgrims took part in the hajj this year, 1.6 million of them from abroad, according to Saudi authorities.

Over 550 Haj pilgrims died due to heatstroke, as temperatures soared in recent days, officials said on Tuesday, June 18.

Meanwhile, Saudi authorities issued warnings to pilgrims to avoid the sun and urged them to postpone the rituals till after 4 pm.