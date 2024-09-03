No malpractices in Ladki Bahin scheme will be tolerated, warns CM Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday warned that the government will not tolerate any malpractices in the implementation of the ambitious ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’, under which a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 will be provided to the eligible women whose families have an annual income below Rs 2.5 lakh.

Reacting to reports of alleged malpractices coming to the fore from Satara and Navi Mumbai, the Chief Minister said that the government will act against those involved in malpractices.

“No malpractices will be tolerated in the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bain Yojana. I have discussed the matter with the District Collector of Satara. The Ladki Bahin Yojana is for women from poor and ordinary families.

“If anyone commits corruption in this, it will not be tolerated. The accused will be directly jailed,” warned Shinde.

Earlier during the Monsoon Session of the state Assembly, the Chief Minister had issued a stern warning saying that the government will not spare malpractices and irregularities in the implementation of the Ladki Bahin scheme.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came in the wake of media reports with regard to malpractices during the enrolment process of the scheme.

In Satara, one person misused the Aadhaar cards of 30 people and filled as many as 30 applications, while in Panvel, a person filled an application using photos of a woman in different dresses.

These incidents came to the fore at a time when the state government has extended the enrolment deadline up to September end.

The government has already deposited the monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 to nearly 1.60 crore eligible women beneficiaries.

CM Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar earlier announced that the financial aid to the eligible women beneficiaries will be increased after the MahaYuti regime is re-elected in the Assembly elections scheduled later this year.