No matter how many times PM Modi counts achievements, inflation is skyrocketing: Cong

Published: 12th September 2023 1:04 pm IST
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP-led Central government over inflation and unemployment, and said “no matter how many times Prime Minister Narendra Modi counts achievements, inflation is skyrocketing”.

He also said that instead of taking some concrete measures, the government is only trying to divert attention from these issues.

In a post on X, Ramesh, who is also the party’s general secretary said, “No matter how many achievements the Prime Minister and his ecosystem count, the reality is that the government has failed to control inflation. Just look at this report – Thali has become costlier by 24 per cent in one year.

“On one hand, unemployment is breaking records. On the other hand, inflation is skyrocketing. And instead of taking some concrete measures, the government is only trying to divert attention from these issues,” he said, attaching a news report.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the issue of inflation and unemployment.

