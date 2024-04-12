No MCC violation, politicking during Shoba Yatra: Hyderabad CP

Hyderabad: The City police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy asked officials to ensure that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is not violated during the Rama Navami Shoba Yatra to be held on April 17, Wednesday.

“No political statements must be allowed,” he said.

He held a review meeting with police officials along with officials of several other departments on Friday, April 12. He asked them to make sure that “they do not repeat the mistakes of last year” in the preparations for the Yatra.

Reddy expressed hope that religious tolerance would prevail during the event, further asking officials to work even on their holidays as there is little time for the Yatra’s commencement.

“Issues related to drainage, and drinking water should be resolved by respective officials along with making sure that roads are not littered. Hyderabad should lead the way in conducting events like Rama Navami, Hanuman Jayanthi, Bonalu, Ganesh procession and Vijayadashami,” he remarked.