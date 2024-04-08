Hyderabad Cops mum on permission for Raja Singh’s Ram Navami rally

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh‘s annual Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra is all set to be held on April 17, but the event might be a potential violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) imposed by the Election Commission for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Though the rally will not coincide with Ramzan or Eid, it has raised questions of whether it can be held, or if it has the requisite permission.

Raja Singh has been active on X posting videos and posters for the upcoming Ram Navami Shobha Yatra rally.

श्री राम नवमी विशाल शोभायात्रा



8 Days To Go



🗓 बुधवार, 17 अप्रैल 2024

🕑 सुबह 10:00 बजे.

📍 आकाशपुरी हनुमान मंदिर, धूलपेट भाग्यनगर से प्रारंभ#SriRamNavami pic.twitter.com/lMGVQ7Eer7 — Raja Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@TigerRajaSingh) April 8, 2024

When contacted, D Uday Kumar Reddy, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), south-west zone, said that Raja the BJP MLA needs to seek permission from the Hyderabad police commissioner. “You need to ask Raja Singh if he has taken permission,” he told Siasat.com, hinting that the legislator has not approached the police so far.

However, despite Raja Singh‘s announcement, the Hyderabad police and senior government officials on election duty remained mum on whether permission has been granted for the rally. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner and Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Ronald Rose said that the BJP MLA has to get permission from the police and Returning Officers.

“He needs to adhere to the restrictions and if there is any violation a case will be booked,” Ronald Rose told Siasat.com.

Over the last decade, the Sri Ram Navami rally in Hyderabad has been increasing in attendance. Across India, over the last two years, the rally has also been marred with inflammatory anti-minority speeches and violence against Muslims especially in northern India.

In Hyderabad, the BJP MLA has been at the helm of affairs in conducting the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra. On April 4, Siasat.com reported that this year, it would be a grand affair with a mission to draw one lakh people for the annual procession.

Right-wing groups, reportedly with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, especially Raja Singh, are preparing to make the rally a show of strength.

In Hyderabad, the almost 7-km Sri Ram Navami rally will start from Sitaram Bagh temple in Asifnagar and traverse through Mangalhat, Dhoolpet, Jummerat Bazar, Bartaan Bazaar, Begum Bazar Chatri, Siddiamber Bazar, Gowliguda, Koti, Sultan Bazaar and ends at the Hanuman Vyamshala.

With the 17th Lok Sabha elections less than a fortnight away, Telangana is under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) imposed by the Election Commission. According to the MCC, “No political parties shall include in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred it cause tension between different castes and communities religious or linguistic.”

Raja Singh’s hate speeches

Raja Singh, who is notorious for his hate speeches, often dehumanising minority communities, has in the past had several brush-ups with state police.

In 2022, Raja Singh was booked by the Telangana police under the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) after he passed derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad in a video, as a reaction to the state government allowing comedia Munawar Faruqui to hold a show in Hyderabad.

In January this year, Raja Singh was booked by the Maharashtra police for a hate speech at Mira Road after he incited religious sentiments on February 25. At least 5000 people were present at the event.

On February 29, the Kothakota police booked a case against Raja Singh for “using filthy language against a community.” According to sub-inspector Manjunath Reddy the FIR was lodged after a few Muslim leaders filed a complaint.

On March 24, Raja Singh was put under house arrest to prevent him from going to Chengicherla village where a communal clash took place after Holi revellers played songs with a DJ outside a mosque. The BJP MLA however claimed that he was prevented from distributing groceries among affected Hindu families.