Hyderabad: Preparations for Raja Singh-led Ram Navami rally underway

Hyderabad: Right-wing Hindu organisations are all set to ensure that the BJP MLA Raja Singh-led Sree Ram Navami Shobha Yatra this year will be a grand affair in the city ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. They are on a mission to try and draw one lakh people for the annual procession, it is learnt.

Right-wing groups, reportedly with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, especially Raja Singh, are preparing to make the rally a show of strength. Over the last few years, the Sree Ram Navami Shobha Yatra has become a tense occasion nationally, due to inflammatory and anti-minority speeches often leading to violence. In Hyderabad also anti-Muslim speeches by Raja Singh himself were made as well.

In Hyderabad, the rally is taken out by the Shri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra committee and BJP firebrand Hindutva face Raja Singh. The rally usually starts from Sitaram Bagh temple in Asifnagar and traverses through Mangalhat, Dhoolpet, Jummerat Bazar, Bartaan Bazaar, Begum Bazar Chatri, Siddiamber Bazar, Gowliguda, Koti, Sultan Bazaar and ends at the Hanuman Vyamshala.

Raja Singh, Hindu groups to bring one lakh people for rally

Sri Ram Yuva Sena, an organisation formed by Raja Singh and other Hindu groups is reportedly putting in their best efforts to make the Ram Navami rally in Hyderabad a grand success. The organizers claim one lakh people will participate in the Shobha Yatra.

In Hyderabad, the Ram Navami rally is likely going to be a grand affair this year as martial arts artists will entertain the public with sword fighting and lathi drill skills. “Ram Bhakts from neighbouring Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh will come to participate in the Shobha Yatra. The chief guest will be announced soon,” said one of the organizers.

The organizers will leave no stone unturned because of the popularity the Shobha Yatra gained in the country in recent years. New audio songs are released every year coinciding with the Sree Ram Navami Shobha Yatra and BJP leader Raja Singh himself sings songs. The Hyderabad police is also doing its best to that see law and order is maintained during the rally.

The rally covers around seven-kilometre routes and starts at 1 pm and culminates around 8 pm. Shops selling decorative material widely used to saffronize the streets across Hyderabad have been also stocked by the organisers. This is the first Shobha Yatra after the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.