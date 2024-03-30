Raja Singh booked for hate speech at Mira Road post violence in Jan

The Mumbai police booked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh for hate speech at Mira Road after he incited religious sentiments on February 25 in light of the violence that took place in January. Event organiser Naresh Nile has also been named as an accused in the case.

Raja Singh delivered the purported hate speech at a rally organised in light of communal violence that broke out in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road, on January 21 between the Hindu and Muslim communities. At least 5000 people were present at the event.

The event reportedly had repercussions all over the country.

Raja Singh was accompanied by local BJP MLA Geeta Bharat Jain for the event.

The BJP MLA approached the Bombay High Court and was granted conditional permission after the police initially refused to permit his rally.

A complaint was filed against Raja Singh with the Mira Road police after the rally where he was accused of abusing Muslims. Despite the complaint, no FIR was registered against Singh, forcing the complainant to reach out to the court. Based on the direction of the court, the cops were forced to book the MLA.

Raja Singh and Naresh Nile have been charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code at Mira Road police station, including section 153A, which punishes vilification or attacks on a particular religious group. They have also been charged under section 188 for disobeying an order from a public servant, section 295A for intentionally and maliciously outraging religious feelings, and section 34 for common intention.

The police officers have clarified that they will summon Singh to record his statement.