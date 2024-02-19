Mira Road locals concerned as Raja Singh plans rally on Feb 25

Hyderabad: Amid lingering tensions following communal clashes last month at Mira Road, Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh has announced plans to lead a rally there. Concerned civil society members have file a complaint to prevent T Raja Singh’s entry into the locality, expressing hopes that law enforcement authorities will intervene to avert potential unrest.

Raja Singh was going to plan it earlier on February 19, but now has postponed it for the 25 of this month. He has stated to his viewers, “Chalo, let’s introduce people to our power on the 25th”, and has requested the police to not delay granting permission for the gathering.

The area witnessed violence on January 22, coinciding with the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, after reports emerged of Muslim-owned shops being vandalised and set ablaze by Hindutva mob.

The unrest began with a Hindutva rally attempting to enter a Muslim-majority residential area in Mira Road on the eve of the Ram Mandir inauguration. Altercations ensued, marked by the chanting of provocative and inflammatory slogans, prompting responses from both religious communities.

Inflammatory social media posts further exacerbated the situation, with BJP leader Nitesh Rane’s messages indicating a confrontational stance. Nitesh Rane posted a message, saying, “Mira Road madde je kaal ratri jhala… ek yaad rakhna… Chun chun ke marenge !!! Jai Shri Ram (This happened in Mira Road yesterday… remember one thing… will kill you one by on).”

In another post amid the violent clashes, he said, “We will meet tomorrow in Mira Road.”



Videos circulated online depicting acts of violence allegedly perpetrated by Hindutva supporters.