No more blue: Indian hockey teams to don saffron jersey in WC

New Delhi: The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams will be seen in saffron jerseys instead of their traditional blue kits at next month’s FIH World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium, a change that has been questioned by former captain Viren Rasquinha.

Unveiling the new jersey on its social media pages, Hockey India said the design and colour of the jersey is meant to “tell a story” and carry “India’s pride”.

HI said saffron symbolises courage, sacrifice and victory.

I must say that @TheHockeyIndia has done many good things for 🇮🇳 🏑. But this is embarrassing. The legacy & identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange? https://t.co/apDnJkTld4 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 29, 2026

“Inspired by the Indian national flag and the rising sun, it reflects new beginnings,” the body stated.

The World Cup will run from August 15 to 30.

The jersey also has ‘Mandala’ inspired patterns which celebrate India’s cultural heritage. Hockey India said that the deep navy blue accents are inspired by the Ashoka Chakra, which symbolises progress, peace and focus.

HI said the chest graphic is a modern interpretation of the Sudarshan Chakra, symbolising “strength, unity, and momentum.”

There is also a tricolour piping along the shoulders and sides, which “reinforces national pride.”

‘INDIA’ is written on the front of the jersey in stylised ‘Devanagari’ script to “celebrate linguistic and cultural diversity.”

“New jersey design embodies the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ — One India, Supreme India,” HI said in the jersey launch video.

Besides saffron, the Indian teams will also have white jerseys in their kits featuring the same new design.

The move to change the colour of the main jersey from blue to saffron didn’t go down well with former India captain Viren Rasquinha.

“I must say that @TheHockeyIndia has done many good things for… But this is embarrassing. The legacy & identity of the Indian team has always been BLUE. I wore the Blue jersey with pride for many years. Fans want to see our Indian team in blue. What is the logic of orange?,” Rasquinha, who is also the CEO of Olympic Gold Quest, wrote on ‘X’.

“My simple & humble point is on pride, identity & legacy.”

But the national federation defended the decision, saying there is nothing wrong in choosing saffron as it is a “part of our tricolour”.

“There is nothing political about it. What’s wrong in saffron being the first jersey, saffron is part of our tricolour. Besides, change is always welcome,” a senior HI official told PTI.

He also stated that wearing a blue jersey on a blue hockey turf creates a high-visibility challenge for fans and broadcasters.

“It creates low contrast, where players blend into the pitch. Wearing blue jersey on a blue turf can make it difficult for viewers to track players,” he reasoned.