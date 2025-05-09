No new CSE seats for engg colleges: Telangana HC backs state govt

Hyderabad: Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana High Court has dismissed a series of writ petitions filed by several private engineering colleges challenging the state government’s refusal to approve their proposals for increasing Computer Science Engineering (CSE) intake for the 2024–25 academic year.

The petitioners, which included prominent institutions affiliated with the Malla Reddy and Marri Lakshma Reddy educational groups, argued that government orders issued in late August 2024 were politically motivated and targeted them due to their perceived affiliations with the previous state administration.

Colleges cite earlier ruling

They cited an earlier division bench ruling from August 13, 2024, which had directed the state to reconsider their applications for increased intake.

However, after review, the state government again denied approvals, citing policy grounds, existing seat vacancies, and the need to maintain parity among institutions.

In his detailed judgment, Justice Lakshman noted that the government had examined each case individually and provided specific reasons for rejection, including low local demand in certain areas such as Kandlakoya and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

While both the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) had granted approvals for the seat increase, the court found that inspections by the Expert Visiting Committee were superficial and insufficient to justify a hike in intake.

The judgment emphasised the limited scope of judicial review under Article 226 of the Constitution, stating that courts cannot interfere with educational policy unless there is clear evidence of arbitrariness or malice of which was found in this case.

On allegations of discrimination, political bias

The court also noted that allegations of discrimination and political bias lacked substantive proof.

Additionally, the court pointed out that the admission cycle under AICTE and the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2024 had already concluded, making fresh admissions unfeasible.

Evidence presented showed that even after mop-up rounds, a majority of students allotted to the petitioner colleges did not enroll or attend classes.

HC upholds state’s authority

In dismissing the petitions, Justice Lakshman upheld the state’s authority to regulate engineering education, stating that the government’s decisions were neither illegal nor arbitrary.

The court concluded that the state’s prerogative to control intake was essential to prevent unchecked expansion and to ensure a balance between emerging and traditional engineering disciplines.

No grounds for judicial intervention were established in this case.