No more heavy rains for Telangana; summer weather to resurge in a week

Hyderabad: After the heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms lashed the city, on and off for several days, the summer weather is expected to settle back as the rains will be shifting to Andhra Pradesh during the next three days.

The cloudiness and thunderstorm over the state on most days during the week have bought down the maximum temperatures, 3 to 5 degrees Celcius below normal over most of the districts.

According to the most recent forecast from the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H), the city will receive light to moderate rainfall for the next two days while there are chances of thundershowers to occur on Thursday and Friday.

The forecast predicts scattered rainfall later in the week ruling out the chances of heavy rains.

However, on Monday, isolated places in the state are most likely to receive heavy rainfall. An IMD report has predicted that the districts of Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal will be affected.

“Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 KMPH) very likely to occur at isolated places in the many districts of Telangana,” stated their weather report.

The daily report by the Telangana State Development Planning Society states that maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 35 degrees to 38 degrees Celcius, while the minimum temperatures are in the range of 22 degrees to 25 degrees Celcius.

Talking about the highest rainfall hit areas in Telangana, Jangaon recorded 123.5 mm, the highest portion of rainfall, while Bhongir in Yadadri recorded the lowest with 119.5 mm.

Coming to zones under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Shaikpet recorded the highest rainfall (106 mm), followed by Khajaguda (96.8 mm), Ramanthapur (82 mm), Anandbagh (81.3 mm) and Srinagar colony (80 mm).

TSDPS’s report revealed that the maximum temperatures in the GHMC zones are expected to be in the range of 33 degrees to 35 degrees Celcius, while the minimum temperatures are to be in the range of 22 degrees to 24 degrees Celcius.

Damage caused by massive rains in Hyderabad on Sunday

After a massive storm hit the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Disaster Response Force (DRF) retrieved 19 bikes from city nalas.

The DRF team attended to 59 complaints in the city after heavy rainfall. 15 complaints were regarding water stagnation, 25 were about uprooted trees and tree branches that were obstructing traffic and 19 were regarding vehicles that were washed away into nala.

DRF cleared catch-pits, and garbage choking the nalas, drained out water from low-lying areas, removed tangled wires and pumped out water from apartment cellars.

The team responded to complaints from Kalasiguda, Lalapet, Lingampally, Hakimpet (Karwan), Tolichowki, Nallakunta, Padma Rao Nagar, Sudarshan Nagar Colony in Serilingampally and others.

Heavy rains trigger inflows into Musi Project

The inflow to the Nalgonda Musi project increased to 1860 cusecs from Monday morning due to heavy rains in the upper areas.

The water level in the project reached 632.7 feet as against the full reservoir level of 645 feet.

The current water storage in the project was 1.7 tmcs as against the full storage capacity of 645 tmcs.

Suryapet, Mellacheruvu, Mattampally, Chivvemla, Huzurnagar and Palakeerdu mandals witnessed moderate rain on Monday morning.

However, no crop damage was reported.