Hyderabad: GHMC retrieves 19 bikes swept off by rains from nalas

The DRF team has responded to a total of 59 complaints after the heavy storm in the city.

Hyderabad: After the recent massive storm in the city which led to the washing away of many vehicles and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Disaster Response Force (DRF) has retrieved 19 bikes from city nalas. 

The DRF team attended to 59 complaints in the city after the heavy rainfall. 15 complaints were regarding water stagnation, 25 were about uprooted trees and tree branches that were obstructing traffic and 19 were regarding vehicles that were washed away into nala. 

DRF has cleared catch-pits, garbage choking the nalas and drained out water from low-lying areas, and also removed tangled wires and pumped out water from apartment cellars.

The team responded to complaints from Kalasiguda, Lalapet, Lingampally, Hakimpet (Karwan), Toli Chowk, Nallakunta, Padma Rao Nagar, Sudarshan Nagar Colony in Serilingampally and others. 

