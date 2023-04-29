Secunderabad manhole accident: Rs 2L ex-gratia announced for victim’s family

The mayor assured strict action against the engineer whose negligence led to the incident.

GHMC Mayor inspects Kalasiguda manhole on Saturday

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Saturday visited Kalasiguda, Secunderabad, where a 10-year-old girl fell into an open manhole and lost her life.

The deceased Monica was going home with her older brother after purchasing groceries when

She fell into a manhole while trying to save her brother from falling into it. Her body was found by the GHMC DRF team and local police in a nala near Park Lane, Secunderabad.

Speaking to reporters, the mayor termed the incident unfortunate. “Action will be taken against the engineer. An ex-gratia Rs of 2 lakhs has been announced for Monica’s family,” Vijayalakshmi said.

The mayor inspected the manhole and later comforted the girl’s family, said a press release by GHMC.

