No more ‘tareekh par tareekh’ in revenue cases: Yogi Adityanath

The chief minister said that the trend of ‘date after date’ in revenue matters cannot be accepted.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th October 2023 2:34 pm IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI)

Lucknow: ‘Tareekh par tareekh’ will no longer be allowed in Uttar Pradesh when it comes to the settlement of disputes in revenue matters. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed strong displeasure over delays in resolving revenue matters pertaining to the transfer of name, inheritance, family division, and measurement.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The chief minister said that the trend of ‘date after date’ in revenue matters cannot be accepted.

He warned of action against revenue personnel like accountants, revenue inspectors and added that divisional commissioners and district magistrate too would be held accountable as per the requirement.

MS Education Academy

His warning came in the wake of Deoria and Kaushambhi where property disputes led to bloodbath.

Also Read
Pakistan criticises Yogi Adityanath’s remarks on ‘Sindhu’ as ‘highly irresponsible’

The chief minister was addressing district officials through video conferencing on Thursday evening when he expressed displeasure over delay in resolving issues.

Giving information about the applications received at Janata Darshan in recent days and releasing the performance report of the IGRS, the chief minister said that officers are deployed for the public and meeting the public and solving their problems should be their top priority.

“Officers/employees posted in the field who are not able to do this should leave the field posting immediately,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th October 2023 2:34 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button