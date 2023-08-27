‘No Muslims allowed’: Mahua Moitra’s jibe at PM naming parts of moon

Mahua Moitra, Trinamool Congress MP, on Sunday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent decision to name parts of the moon as “Tiranga” and “Shiva Shakti.”

In a tweet, she quipped, “Modiji has named parts of the moon as Tiranga & Shiv Shakti. Adani will now enter the real estate sector, get exclusive rights without a tender to construct Earth-facing flats on the moon. No Muslims allowed. Pure veg residents only.”

Modiji has named parts of moon as Tiranga & Shiv Shakti.



Adani will now enter real estate sector, get exclusive rights without a tender to construct Earth facing flats on the moon.

— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 27, 2023

The Prime Minister had made this announcement during his visit to Bengaluru, following the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission. He named the place where the lunar lander ‘Vikram’ touched down as “Shiva Shakti Point” and the site of Chandrayaan-2’s crash landing in 2019 as “Tiranga Point.” Additionally, he declared August 23rd as “National Space Day.”

In response to the PM’s decision, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala also commented on social media, saying, “India first versus family first! Impact/Landing point names on Moon – 1. Chandrayaan1: Jawahar Point 2. Chandrayaan2: Tiranga Point 3. Chandrayaan3: Shivshakti Point. Lander was called Vikram Lander after Vikram Sarabhai. Had it been UPA they would have never sent Chandrayaan 2 & 3 & if they did they would have named it Indira Point and Rajiv Point.”