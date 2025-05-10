No need to panic, J-K has adequate supply of essential commodities: Govt

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday appealed to people to remain calm and avoid panic, assuring them that there is no shortage of essential commodities including food grains, petroleum products and cooking gas.

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Satish Sharma made the appeal amid the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan.

“The general public is appealed to remain calm and avoid panic. There is no shortage of essential commodities, including food grains, petroleum products and LPG across the Union Territory,” the minister said.

He said sufficient stocks are available at all distribution points and necessary arrangements are in place to maintain regular supplies.

“There is absolutely no need to panic. We have adequate reserves, and my team of dedicated officers is constantly monitoring the situation and taking timely decisions to ensure uninterrupted supply,” Sharma, who is also holding the portfolio of transport among others, said.

He expressed gratitude to trader associations and federations for their cooperation in ensuring that the supply chain remains unaffected.

“Their support has been crucial in maintaining normalcy in the availability of various commodities,” he added.

On the transport front, the minister said the concerned officers are working tirelessly to provide transportation to those who need to travel.

He emphasised that fare regulations are being strictly enforced and action is being taken against operators found overcharging passengers.

Sharma urged the public to stay vigilant and not believe in rumours.

“Vehicles are plying across the UT in accordance with advisories issued by the authorities. I request everyone to avoid panic besides urging the members of the business community not to indulge in hoarding or overpricing,” he said.

The minister extended his best wishes for the safety and well-being of all citizens and reiterated the importance of adhering to official guidelines.

“Let us stand together, remain calm and follow all advisories to ensure the safety and stability of our society,” he appealed.