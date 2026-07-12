No need to wear your faith on your sleeve: Annamalai

Coimbatore: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai on Sunday, July 12, asserted that a true Hindu treats everyone equally and embraces everyone and does not regard someone as high or low.

Addressing his “We The Leaders” foundation’s first conference at Pollachi, Annamalai said he is a proud nationalist and Indian.

“I am a Hindu, but when I step out, I lock up my caste and religion inside my house. There is no need to highlight and display religion every time.”

“True Hindu treats all equally; he does not talk that one is superior and that another is inferior. He will say that everyone must go together in a straight line. That is my Hindu philosophy.”

On the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, he said that those below 39 years of age brought about the regime change.

C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), floated in 2024, assumed power, emerging as the single largest party in the 2026 TN Assembly polls.

VIDEO | Addressing a rally in Pollachi, Former BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai says, "I left BJP to serve people better, not to criticize them; I identity as a Hindu, but I leave my religion and caste at home to serve people treating everyone equally and aiming for a unified… pic.twitter.com/wdpHcFbhUk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 12, 2026

Similarly, in 2031, when Assembly polls are next due, young people belonging to such a young age bracket will bring a very big regime change, he said.

Nobody should be forced to join the movement, he said, adding participation should be voluntary based on the work done.

During the next six months, six important issues would be taken up to create awareness, including the environment, he noted.

Six resolutions were passed in the anti-drug awareness conference that were against drugs, alcohol dependence and abuse.

A resolution slammed alleged lax implementation of norms governing the functioning of “FL2” category clubs that serve alcoholic beverages to their members.

According to the organisers, every July will be observed as “White band month” to take a pledge to stay away from drugs and help others to do so.

One of the resolutions said “illegal sale” of liquor must be halted and all liquor outlets located near educational institutions, places of worship and bus termini must be closed.

“Maaruvom Maatruvom,” (We will transform and bring about change), an anti-drug slogan echoed in the conference. Several students took a pledge against drugs.

Annamalai, noted for his aggressive style of politics, recently quit the BJP, and the Pollachi conference is his first big-ticket public event after walking out of the Saffron party.