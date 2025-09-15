No new passport offices in Hyderabad, existing centres relocated: MEA

Hyderabad: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that no new Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs), also informally known as passport offices, have been approved for Hyderabad.

The services that are set to begin on September 16 at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station Metro building and at Anand Silicon near Tolichowki are, in fact, relocations of existing centres from Ameerpet and Tolichowki to the Old City areas of Chaderghat and Raidurg, respectively.

Passport offices in Hyderabad

Currently, three passport centres operate in Hyderabad at Begumpet, Ameerpet, and Tolichowki. As per the decision taken by the MEA and the Hyderabad Regional Passport Office, services at the Ameerpet PSK will be shifted to Chaderghat near the Mahatma Gandhi Metro Station, while the Tolichowki PSK will move to the Siri building at Raidurg.

Earlier, reports had suggested that these centres would be newly established as part of the government’s response to long-standing demands from Hyderabad residents for improved passport services. However, after officials from the Regional Passport Office conducted site visits to the new locations and reviewed available facilities, it was confirmed that no new centres are being created. The services will continue from the new locations as a result of shifting operations from the existing offices.

PSK at Begumpet

The MEA has reiterated that the relocation is aimed at ensuring the continuation of passport services and not an expansion of infrastructure. The Begumpet PSK will continue to function as before, while services at the other two centres will resume from their new locations starting September 16.

This clarification is expected to address public confusion and ensure smooth transitions for passport applicants in the city.