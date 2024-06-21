No normalization with Israel at the expense of Palestinians: Saudi envoy to UK

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) ambassador to the UK, Prince Khalid bin Bandar, said that his country will not normalize relations with Israel at the expense of the Palestinians.

Prince Khalid’s statement came during a conference of the Royal Institute of International Affairs or Chatham House in London on Thursday, June 20.

He said that normalization remained important to Saudi Arabia and other nations in the region because it would ensure peace, stability and security.

Prince Khalid emphasized Saudi Arabia’s stance on Palestine, stating that diplomatic relations with Israel would cease unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized, citing its global standing and international influence.

Saudi position confirms international consensus on Palestinian people’s self-determination, citing UN General Assembly approval of draft resolution recommending UN Security Council’s favorable consideration for Palestine’s full UN membership.

Riyadh urges international community, particularly Security Council members, to expedite the recognition of the Palestinian state on 1967 borders, ensuring Palestinian rights and achieving comprehensive peace.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 37,400 Palestinians, primarily women and children, have been killed and 85,653 others injured.