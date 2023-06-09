No offence of hate speech made out against wrestlers: Delhi Police

The court had on May 25 sought an ATR from the police on the complaint.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th June 2023 2:17 pm IST
Representative Image

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday filed an action taken report (ATR) before a court here on a plea seeking an FIR against wrestlers for allegedly making “false allegations” against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and indulging in hate speech.

In the video provided by the complainant, the wrestlers are not seen raising slogans and no offence of hate speech is made out, the police said, while urging the court to dismiss the application.

Also Read
Will the daughters get justice in this atmosphere of fear and intimation: Vinesh Phogat

The court listed the plea for further arguments on July 7.

MS Education Academy

The court had on May 25 sought an ATR from the police on the complaint.

The court was hearing an application filed on behalf of one Bam Bam Maharaj Nauhatiya, who claimed to be the national chief of ‘Atal Jan Party’, against wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th June 2023 2:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button