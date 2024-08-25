No one should dare to dream about drugs: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, August 25, launched an anti-drug addiction campaign stating that he aims to make the state drug free. He added that the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau has been formed for that purpose and that it is his goal to eradicate drugs from Telangana.

Speaking at an event, the Telangana chief minister said, “The anti drugs and and anti suicide drive for farmers has motivated our government. Hence farmer loans worth Rs 31,000 crore were waived off. Look at what’s happening in Punjab,” stated Revanth Reddy, with regard to the abuse of drugs in the north-west Indian state.

Addressing a gathering at Shanti Sarovar, Reddy said, “20 years ago, this place was established based on the one in Mount Abu. At that time Gachibowli was a remote are. However it has grown rapidly in the last two decades. It has the this on side and ISB and Wipro on the other side. The Shanti Sarovar is a blessing for Hyderabad. It is essential to establish peace and the organisation has played central a central role.”

He drew parallels between the youth development initiative of Shanti Sarovar and the new Skill University the state is setting up. The Telangana chief minister Reddy said that his government will fund the university which will focus on industry driven skill development. The aim is to eradicate unemployment and all kinds of addiction among youth. “No one should dare to dream about drugs in Telangana,” Reddy remarked.

The Telangana chief minister also congratulated the Bhramma Kumaris on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Shanti Sarovar and assured that the Telangana government would felicitate the renewal of the lease for the organisation.