No place for hate in Canada, says Public Safety Dept on threats to Hindus

Ottawa: Canada on Friday said there is no place for hate in the country amid circulation of an online video in which Hindu Canadians are told to leave the country.

Public Safety Canada, the department responsible for safety of public said, “the circulation of video is offensive and hateful, and is an affront to all Canadians and the values we hold dearly.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Public Safety Canada said: “There is no place in Canada for hate. The circulation of an online video in which Hindu Canadians are told to leave Canada is offensive and hateful, and is an affront to all Canadians and the values we hold dearly.”

“Acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear have no place in this country and only serve to divide us. We urge all Canadians to respect one another and follow the rule of law. Canadians deserve to feel safe in their communities,” it said.

The video was circulated at a time when India and Canada are enmeshed in a diplomatic row over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation of involvement of Indian intelligence and the state in the killing of Canadian citizen and Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was killed in June in British Columbia. Nijjar was declared designated terrorist by India in 2020.

India had rejected claims by the Canadian government terming them as “absurd and motivated”.