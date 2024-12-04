No plan for an IIM in Telangana: Union min in Parliament

Hyderabad: The Centre has suggested that there are currently no plans to establish an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Telangana.

This statement was made in response to a query from Mahabubabad Congress MP Balram Naik during a parliamentary session.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar mentioned that several other central institutions are already operational in Telangana, including the University of Hyderabad and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Majumdar highlighted that there are 21 IIMs across India, with seven established since 2015. However, he did not address the specific request for an IIM in Telangana, which suggests a lack of immediate plans for such an institute in the state.

Instead, he emphasized the recent establishment of the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Mulugu, which is being set up at a cost of Rs 890 crore, as part of the government’s educational initiatives.

Demands for IIM in Telangana over the years

Demands for the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Telangana have been made by various political leaders over the years, particularly following the state’s formation in 2014.

The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, which led to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and the creation of Telangana, included provisions for several educational institutions but did not explicitly promise an IIM for Telangana.

Despite this, the demand has been a recurring theme in discussions about regional development and education. One notable instance occurred in 2019 when then chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao submitted a memorandum to the Union government requesting the establishment of an IIM in Hyderabad.

This request was echoed by Kadiyam Srihari, the then-former deputy chief minister, who argued that Hyderabad’s industrial and educational infrastructure warranted the need for an IIM.

More recently, current chief minister A Revanth Reddy reiterated this demand during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2024, emphasizing that it aligns with the Centre’s policy of establishing one IIM per state and highlighting available land on the University of Hyderabad campus for potential development.

BJP MP K Laxman in July 2024 also urged the centre to establish an IIM in Telangana and said that “the people of Hyderabad are eager” for the premier institute in the state.