No plan to launch Google search engine rival: OpenAI’s Sam Altman

New Delhi: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Saturday refuted reports that his artificial intelligence (AI) company is going to launch a search engine like Google.

Focus on AI Goals: Enhancing ChatGPT and GPT-4

Altman clarified that OpenAI’s upcoming developments will not include GPT-5 or a search engine but will introduce new features aimed at enhancing ChatGPT and GPT-4.

OpenAI will host a livestream event on Monday to showcase updates on ChatGPT and the latest model, GPT-4, highlighting improvements and new features for users.

Also Read Novel AI tool to instantly help assess self-harm risk

GPT-4 Turbo Model Enhancements

The new GPT-4 Turbo model is now available to paid ChatGPT users. It has been trained on publicly available data up to December last year.

“When writing with ChatGPT, responses will be more direct, less verbose and use more conversational language,” OpenAI commented.