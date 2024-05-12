No plan to launch Google search engine rival: OpenAI’s Sam Altman

Reports earlier claimed that OpenAI will launch a search product ahead of Google’s flagship conference called ‘I/O’ next week.

Published: 12th May 2024 3:47 pm IST
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

New Delhi: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Saturday refuted reports that his artificial intelligence (AI) company is going to launch a search engine like Google.

Focus on AI Goals: Enhancing ChatGPT and GPT-4

Altman clarified that OpenAI’s upcoming developments will not include GPT-5 or a search engine but will introduce new features aimed at enhancing ChatGPT and GPT-4.

Livestream Event for ChatGPT and GPT-4 Updates

OpenAI will host a livestream event on Monday to showcase updates on ChatGPT and the latest model, GPT-4, highlighting improvements and new features for users.

GPT-4 Turbo Model Enhancements

The new GPT-4 Turbo model is now available to paid ChatGPT users. It has been trained on publicly available data up to December last year.

“When writing with ChatGPT, responses will be more direct, less verbose and use more conversational language,” OpenAI commented.

